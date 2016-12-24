Updated AMD DC (DAL) Patches For The Holidays

While many of you probably wish that the AMDGPU DC (DAL) display code could have been mainlined by now, those having extra time over the holidays can test out some fresh patches for this big display stack.
Two fresh code drops were done this week of the newest display code changes. On Wednesday was a new set of 22 patches including clean-ups from David Airlie, gamma fixes and other code refactoring, and OPP code refactoring.
Then on Friday were 14 more patches. There are some more gamma fixes, crash fixes, and other changes from multiple developers.
Great to see the flow of DC changes continue and hopefully in 2017 we'll see it evolve into a state where it can be merged mainline for supporting modern display features and as a prerequisite for future AMD graphics hardware support.
3 Comments