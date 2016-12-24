Updated AMD DC (DAL) Patches For The Holidays
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 24 December 2016 at 07:21 AM EST. 3 Comments
RADEON --
While many of you probably wish that the AMDGPU DC (DAL) display code could have been mainlined by now, those having extra time over the holidays can test out some fresh patches for this big display stack.

Two fresh code drops were done this week of the newest display code changes. On Wednesday was a new set of 22 patches including clean-ups from David Airlie, gamma fixes and other code refactoring, and OPP code refactoring.

Then on Friday were 14 more patches. There are some more gamma fixes, crash fixes, and other changes from multiple developers.

Great to see the flow of DC changes continue and hopefully in 2017 we'll see it evolve into a state where it can be merged mainline for supporting modern display features and as a prerequisite for future AMD graphics hardware support.
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

