GPUOpen's CodeXL 2.3 Brings Ryzen Support, AMDGPU-PRO Compatibility
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 10 May 2017 at 06:53 AM EDT.
AMD's CodeXL utility that's open-source under the GPUOpen umbrella for graphics profiling/debugging is up to version 2.3.

CodeXL 2.3 adds support on Linux systems for operating with the AMDGPU-PRO hybrid driver. Other prominent features include Radeon Polaris GPU support as well as support for AMD Ryzen processors with the addition of supporting its performance counters, etc.

CodeXL 2.3 also has a number of CPU, power, and GPU profiling improvements. On the GPU profiling front there is ROCm 1.5 support. The GPU debugger back-end in CodeXL has removed its HSA debugging support and it has also disabled OpenCL kernel debugging support for the new OpenCL stack with LLVM.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7, Ubuntu 16.04, and SUSE Linux Enterprise 11 are the officially supported Linux distributions with CodeXL. Those wishing to learn more about CodeXL 2.3 can visit the project's GitHub page.
