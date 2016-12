Version 1.1.3 of the Advanced Linux Sound Architecture (ALSA) was released today.ALSA 1.1.3 features a number of API changes to alsa-lib, many topology API/ABI changes as a result of the latest sound changes in the kernel , alsabat (the basic audio tester) now has some automation test scripts, and various other updates to alsa-utils. Over in the alsa-tools space are just some error fixes for GCC6.More details on ALSA 1.1.3 via the change-log published today at ALSA-Project.org