96Boards Officially Launches The HiKey 960 ARM Board
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 26 April 2017 at 08:36 AM EDT. 9 Comments
HARDWARE --
The 96Boards organization has announced the official launch and shipping of the HiKey 960.

The HiKey 960 is powered by the Huawei Kirin 960 octa-core CPU made of A73 and A53 cores in a big.LITTLE configuration. This ARM board has 3GB of LPDDR4 and 32GB of flash storage and Mali graphics. The HiKey 960 is intended to enhance Android AOSP development.

Currently this board works with Android open-source on Linux 4.4 while they are working on a 4.9-based Android kernel and eventually for having mainline kernel support on Kernel.org.

More details on this latest 96Boards' effort can be found via 96boards.org. This 64-bit ARM SBC board currently seems to be selling in the ~$240 USD price range.
9 Comments
