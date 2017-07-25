81 Fresh Patches For AMDGPU's DC (DAL) Display Code
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 25 July 2017 at 12:43 PM EDT. 26 Comments
AMD --
AMD has published another set of DC/DAL display patches today, this time amounting to 81 patches touching around four thousand lines of code.

This latest DC patch series begins cleaning up some of the AMDGPU DRM driver's midlayer abstractions around this display code, prep work towards FBC support (frame-buffer compression), future-proofing of DCN functions, Raven pipe splitting features, and various bug fixes around Raven Ridge support -- the upcoming Zen+Vega APU.

There's also a fix for S3 gamma corruption, some other display fixes, "DAL1.1" updates, Raven Ridge stereo support, and some more steps around FreeSync support but that appears to be broken at present.

It remains to be seen if the AMDGPU DC code will be ready for mainline with Linux 4.14 or if interested users will still need to wait longer before seeing it part of the mainline Linux kernel... It should be clear within the next few weeks as it will first need to go through another big patch review process on dri-devel. As David Airlie cuts off the DRM-Next new material merge window around rc6~rc7 of the previous cycle and given the size of the DC patch series, that review process would need to go well and be done within the next couple of weeks if there is any chance in seeing the support for Linux 4.14. DC is what's needed for Vega display support, HDMI/DP audio on modern GPUs, and many other modern display features as we've been covering about with DC/DAL over the past many months.

These 81 newest DC patches can be found on amd-gfx.
26 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related AMD News
AMD Secure Encrypted Virtualization Updated For Linux
Some AMD Grenada Cards Have Been Borked On The Open-Source Driver For 2 Years
AMD Secure Memory Encryption Patches Updated For Linux
AMD Reveals First ThreadRipper Prices, Early August Launch
After Years Of Waiting, Hands On With The AMD ARM Board
AMD/GPUOpen Vulkan Memory Allocator 1.0 Released
Popular News
The Kernel Put On Some Weight With Linux 4.13
Fedora 27 Approves More Features: Flatpaks, NSS, RPM 4.14, Installer
GNOME's Mutter Flips On Its New Monitor Config Manager By Default
Ubuntu Is Trying To Figure Out The Default Apps For 18.04 LTS
It Looks Like Purism Might Be Soon Launching Their Libre Linux Phone
Slackware Turns 24 Years Old