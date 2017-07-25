81 Fresh Patches For AMDGPU's DC (DAL) Display Code

AMD has published another set of DC/DAL display patches today, this time amounting to 81 patches touching around four thousand lines of code.
This latest DC patch series begins cleaning up some of the AMDGPU DRM driver's midlayer abstractions around this display code, prep work towards FBC support (frame-buffer compression), future-proofing of DCN functions, Raven pipe splitting features, and various bug fixes around Raven Ridge support -- the upcoming Zen+Vega APU.
There's also a fix for S3 gamma corruption, some other display fixes, "DAL1.1" updates, Raven Ridge stereo support, and some more steps around FreeSync support but that appears to be broken at present.
It remains to be seen if the AMDGPU DC code will be ready for mainline with Linux 4.14 or if interested users will still need to wait longer before seeing it part of the mainline Linux kernel... It should be clear within the next few weeks as it will first need to go through another big patch review process on dri-devel. As David Airlie cuts off the DRM-Next new material merge window around rc6~rc7 of the previous cycle and given the size of the DC patch series, that review process would need to go well and be done within the next couple of weeks if there is any chance in seeing the support for Linux 4.14. DC is what's needed for Vega display support, HDMI/DP audio on modern GPUs, and many other modern display features as we've been covering about with DC/DAL over the past many months.
These 81 newest DC patches can be found on amd-gfx.
