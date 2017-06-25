An Early Look At Our 2017 Linux Laptop Survey Results So Far

On Friday we launched the 2017 Linux Laptop Survey and as of this morning we're at nearly 12,000 results so far (11,879 as of writing). While there's still more than one week left to fill in the survey, here's how things are looking so far.
Some interesting data so far about this Linux Laptop Survey includes:
- The laptop build quality is the most important factor to a majority at around 30.5% compared to only 13.6% saying pre-loaded/official Linux support. In second was the performance at 25%.
- Just about 10% of the respondents say their laptop came pre-loaded with Linux.
- Ubuntu was the most popular OS running on the laptops at 39% followed by Arch Linux at 28% while Debian was in third at 15% then Fedora at 14%.
- Lenovo was the most popular laptop brand at 40% followed by Dell at 27% and ASUS rounds out the top three at 15%. HP was in fourth and Apple in fifth.
- The most popular budget for Linux laptops is at $800 or less, with 40% of the responses.
- 55% of those responded say they expect Linux laptops to be cheaper than the identical Windows laptop while 15% respondents saying they would pay more for a vetted Linux-compatible laptop with official support.
The full survey results will become available after the survey has ended. There's still more than one week to go so make sure you fill out the survey.
