An Early Look At Our 2017 Linux Laptop Survey Results So Far
Written by Michael Larabel in Phoronix on 25 June 2017 at 08:39 AM EDT. 9 Comments
PHORONIX --
On Friday we launched the 2017 Linux Laptop Survey and as of this morning we're at nearly 12,000 results so far (11,879 as of writing). While there's still more than one week left to fill in the survey, here's how things are looking so far.

Some interesting data so far about this Linux Laptop Survey includes:

- The laptop build quality is the most important factor to a majority at around 30.5% compared to only 13.6% saying pre-loaded/official Linux support. In second was the performance at 25%.

- Just about 10% of the respondents say their laptop came pre-loaded with Linux.

- Ubuntu was the most popular OS running on the laptops at 39% followed by Arch Linux at 28% while Debian was in third at 15% then Fedora at 14%.

- Lenovo was the most popular laptop brand at 40% followed by Dell at 27% and ASUS rounds out the top three at 15%. HP was in fourth and Apple in fifth.

- The most popular budget for Linux laptops is at $800 or less, with 40% of the responses.

- 55% of those responded say they expect Linux laptops to be cheaper than the identical Windows laptop while 15% respondents saying they would pay more for a vetted Linux-compatible laptop with official support.

The full survey results will become available after the survey has ended. There's still more than one week to go so make sure you fill out the survey.
9 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Phoronix News
2017 Linux Laptop Survey
Phoronix Test Suite 7.2.0 Officially Released
Phoronix Turns 13, Phoronix Test Suite Is Now 9: Happy Birthday
Ryzen, Linux 4.12 & Polaris Evolved Were Exciting This Month
The Most Popular Linux News Of The Past 13 Years
Phoronix Turns 13 In Two Weeks - What Shall We Benchmark To Celebrate?
Popular News
Lennart Poettering Announces New Project: casync
2017 Linux Laptop Survey
Ubuntu 17.10 To Fully Use Netplan By Default For Network Configuration
Steam Is Now Available In Flatpak Form
OpenSUSE Tumbleweed Is Now Built With PIE
With Linux 4.12, Clouds/VMs Backed By NVMe Storage Should Be Much Faster