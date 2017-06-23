2017 Linux Laptop Survey
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 23 June 2017 at 12:00 AM EDT. 7 Comments
HARDWARE --
It has been a few years since last running any Linux hardware surveys on Phoronix, as overall the ecosystem has rather matured nicely while of course there are still notable improvements to be had in the areas of GPUs and laptops. (Additionally, OpenBenchmarking.org provides a plethora of analytic capabilities when not seeking to collect subjective data / opinions.) But now we are hosting the 2017 Linux Laptop Survey to hopefully further improvements in this area.

While Linux laptop compatibility is much better than where it was years ago, it's still not too uncommon to run into display/hybrid issues, shorter battery life under Linux than Windows or macOS, touchpad problems, and other occasional compatibility/performance shortcomings. So we've established this Linux Laptop Survey in conjunction with Linux stakeholders to hopefully gather more feedback that will be useful to many different parties -- this survey isn't just for our own benefit and enjoyment at Phoronix.


This survey should take just a few minutes to complete and will be active for the next two weeks (until 23:59 PM EST 6 July). You can complete this survey via Google Forms. Survey results will be publicly available after that period.

Thanks for participating on this 2017 Linux Laptop Survey.
7 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
Imagination Formally Announces It's Selling Itself
ARM's Cortex A55/A75 Get Tuned Up In GCC
Raspberry Pi / VC4 Software Support Continues Improving
Oculus Rift CV1 Should Be Less Quirky On Linux 4.12
PCI Express 4.0 Is Ready, PCI Express 5.0 In 2019
The Custom Phoronix Desks Are Still Holding Up One Year Later
Popular News
Firefox 55 Beta Prepping Numerous Changes
Updated AMDGPU-PRO Driver Has Performance Fixes, Mad Max Works On Vulkan
WPS Office 2016 for Linux Released
FreeNAS 11.0 Released
Lennart Poettering Announces New Project: casync
Ubuntu 17.10 Enables PIE Across All Architectures, Improves Secure Boot