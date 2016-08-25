A 2016 Merry Christmas / Happy Holidays From Phoronix
Written by Michael Larabel in Phoronix on 25 December 2016 at 12:05 AM EST. 2 Comments
PHORONIX --
Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, or happy end-of-2016, regardless of whatever celebrations you may or may not be partaking in as we end out this latest exciting year for Linux and open-source software.

There have already been a few end-of-year 2016 Linux/FLOSS articles as this year comes to a close, but still there are many more yearly recaps and various benchmark articles coming out before the year's end. 2016 was another great year for Linux fans with the many exciting Linux game releases, Mesa finally catching up to OpenGL 4.5, Vulkan 1.0 becoming a reality, and so much more. 2017 so far is looking to be as equally exciting if not even better!

Stay tuned for many more exciting Phoronix articles before 2016 is through. There still will be more articles coming out this Christmas, as usual, with not taking a single day off in about 4 years. There still is more Linux/open-source news I'll be writing up later, another one or two Linux hardware review benchmarks, and more.

Given the slower news pace over the holidays, I will also be exploring the latest developments in my R9 290 open-source woes and other lower-priority test items. But looking under the Christmas tree tonight, it looks like my wife did pack some of my favorite Bavarian delights, so pardon if the news this Sunday is slightly slower than a normal weekend.


This holiday / end-of-year season if you wish to show your appreciation for Phoronix please consider a PayPal tip, a Phoronix Premium subscription most importantly to help out the site while enjoying ad-free viewing and multi-page articles on a single page, or please just refrain from using any ad-blockers while visiting the site.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Phoronix News
Forum Spam/Filtering Redesign; 300+ Linux News/Articles/Reviews For November
Open-Source Radeon, Vulkan & Linux 4.8~4.9 Were October Hits
Vim 8.0, macOS Sierra, Libreboot, & GCC Were Popular In September
Linux 4.8, AMDGPU, RADV & Google's Fuchsia OS Dominated This Month
Minor Updates To The Phoronix Forums, Registration
Phoronix Been Loading Slow? It Is Hopefully Better Now
Popular News
Ubuntu To Begin Making Use Of Swapfiles In Place Of SWAP Partitions
Nintendo's Switch Game Console Is Vulkan & OpenGL Conformant
LibreOffice Announces "MUFFIN" User Interface
Driver-Free Printing Comes To Ubuntu 17.04, AirPrint Support
Libav Now Supports VA-API HEVC Accelerated Decoding
ALSA 1.1.3 Released For Linux Sound