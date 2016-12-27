Linux Gaming Was Great In 2016, But 2017 Should Be Even Better

Most of you will probably agree that 2016 was the best year yet for Linux gaming with having a ton of new game releases, several of which were AAA game titles, the premiere of Vulkan is an important step for the future, Valve working on Linux VR efforts, and the Linux graphics drivers getting into better shape for handling the next era of Linux games.While 2016 was great, some of you may have been let down by still the relatively minor amount of AAA games making their way to Linux especially on a quick turnaround time to the Windows game releases. There are also some that may have felt letdown by the relatively minor movements around Steam Machines and SteamOS this calendar year, the Steam Linux gaming percentage being around 1% or less, Linux VR support not yet up to scratch, some Linux game ports still performing significantly lower than their Windows ports, etc.In 2017 we can look forward to more native Linux game releases, hopefully more on the VR front, continues advancements of the Linux graphics drivers, Feral Interactive and others getting to releasing Vulkan-enabled games, a 64-bit focus becoming more dominant for Linux games, and more.For those wanting to relive all of the major Linux gaming moments of 2016, below is a look at the most popular Linux gaming articles on Phoronix out of our hundreds of original gaming news items.The HTC Vive was supposed to ship with Linux support but that hadn't materialized... But it looks like it now has. Valve is expected to show off a VR Linux demo during this week's Steam Dev Days event in Seattle.Just one day after Virtual Programming released a new teaser video for Overlord on Linux, the OSX/Linux game porting company announced their release date for the game that is coming to Linux and Mac, the better part of a decade after the Windows release.It has taken longer than anticipated, but it looks like Valve will be releasing Dota 2 with Vulkan API renderer support within the next week.OpenMW 0.39 is now available as the latest version of this open-source Elderscrolls III: Morrowind reimplementation.One of the positive side effects of Vulkan is that hopefully we're going to be seeing more 64-bit Linux games.Released last weekend to not much fanfare was SDL 2.0.4, a significant update to the Simple DirectMedia Library, which is commonly used by cross-platform games.Shadow of Mordor is a beautiful game on Linux, but quite demanding on the hardware. Here's how it performs with Linux.While the open-source Doom 3 community hasn't been too vibrant since id Tech had open-sourced the Doom 3 code (id Tech 4) back in 2011, one of the more vibrant open-source D3 projects is looking at adding Vulkan renderer support to the engine.The Mac/Linux game porters at Feral Interactive are teasing that tomorrow they will be announcing a "massive" game.With prepping for the imminent release of Tomb Raider for Linux, Feral Interactive today published the Linux system requirements for this popular game.Here's the impact of benchmarking Dota 2 with Vulkan using the stable Steam client versus the Steam client beta.The start of the new month brings a new percentage about the estimated Linux gaming population as measured by the Steam survey.If you picked up the Steam Controller during the recent deal that put it at just $35 USD or have had one of these controllers from Valve for some time, you'll definitely want to check out the latest Steam client beta available tonight.It looks like in the past few days Crytek has made their CryENGINE game engine available via GitHub,If you are into retro gaming, there's a Quake 2 game mod that might now see a Linux port.The Steam survey results are out for March 2016 and indicate a further reduction in the Linux gaming market-share.The June 2016 results are now out for Valve's Steam Survey.Coming out of the second and final day of Steam Dev Days 2016 are some photos on Twitter from Valve's Linux VR demonstration.Valve today rolled out some nice updates for gamers of Team Fortress 2 and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, including Linux-specific improvements.Version 5.0 of the open-source Dolphin Emulator for playing Nintendo GameCube and Wii games on Windows/Linux/OSX is now available.