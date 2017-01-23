300+ OpenCL ArrayFire Benchmarks On 13 NVIDIA GPUs

With there now being an ArrayFire test profile for the Phoronix Test Suite / OpenBenchmarking.org, it was a breeze to test 13 different NVIDIA GeForce graphics cards on the 300+ ArrayFire OpenCL GPU compute tests.
I just wrapped up some NVIDIA GeForce 700/900/1000 (Kepler/Maxwell/Pascal) graphics cards tests using this new ArrayFire test profile, to complement our many existing OpenCL/CUDA test profiles available via the Phoronix Test Suite.
I tested the NVIDIA GPUs of Kepler and newer that I had available and that weren't busy running in other systems, so it's a look from the GTX 750 Ti and GTX 780 Ti through the GeForce GTX 1080.
For those unfamiliar with ArrayFire, as explained on its GitHub project site, "ArrayFire is a general-purpose library that simplifies the process of developing software that targets parallel and massively-parallel architectures including CPUs, GPUs, and other hardware acceleration devices."
All tests were done on the same Ubuntu 16.04 LTS box and using the stable NVIDIA 375.26 driver.
To analyze all of the data in fine detail, go to this OpenBenchmarking.org result file. If you want to see how your own system's OpenCL compute abilities stack up, simply install the Phoronix Test Suite and run phoronix-test-suite benchmark 1701238-RI-ARRAYFIRE97.
While on the subject of OpenCL benchmarking fun, if you are running your own comparison tests, here are some fresh cl-mem benchmark results for a sub-set of the NVIDIA GPUs tested with recently adding a test profile for this more basic CL test.
I'll provide more analysis of these results in a featured Phoronix article once wrapping up some comparison tests with AMD Radeon GPUs off the Linux AMDGPU-PRO driver in the next few days.
