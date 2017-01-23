300+ OpenCL ArrayFire Benchmarks On 13 NVIDIA GPUs
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 23 January 2017 at 03:39 PM EST. 2 Comments
NVIDIA --
With there now being an ArrayFire test profile for the Phoronix Test Suite / OpenBenchmarking.org, it was a breeze to test 13 different NVIDIA GeForce graphics cards on the 300+ ArrayFire OpenCL GPU compute tests.

I just wrapped up some NVIDIA GeForce 700/900/1000 (Kepler/Maxwell/Pascal) graphics cards tests using this new ArrayFire test profile, to complement our many existing OpenCL/CUDA test profiles available via the Phoronix Test Suite.


I tested the NVIDIA GPUs of Kepler and newer that I had available and that weren't busy running in other systems, so it's a look from the GTX 750 Ti and GTX 780 Ti through the GeForce GTX 1080.

For those unfamiliar with ArrayFire, as explained on its GitHub project site, "ArrayFire is a general-purpose library that simplifies the process of developing software that targets parallel and massively-parallel architectures including CPUs, GPUs, and other hardware acceleration devices."

All tests were done on the same Ubuntu 16.04 LTS box and using the stable NVIDIA 375.26 driver.

To analyze all of the data in fine detail, go to this OpenBenchmarking.org result file. If you want to see how your own system's OpenCL compute abilities stack up, simply install the Phoronix Test Suite and run phoronix-test-suite benchmark 1701238-RI-ARRAYFIRE97.

While on the subject of OpenCL benchmarking fun, if you are running your own comparison tests, here are some fresh cl-mem benchmark results for a sub-set of the NVIDIA GPUs tested with recently adding a test profile for this more basic CL test.

I'll provide more analysis of these results in a featured Phoronix article once wrapping up some comparison tests with AMD Radeon GPUs off the Linux AMDGPU-PRO driver in the next few days.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related NVIDIA News
NVIDIA 378.09 Linux Driver Benchmark Tests On A GeForce GTX 1080
ArrayFire OpenCL Benchmarks On NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1050/1060/1070/1080 Pascal
NVIDIA 378.09 Driver Adds Multi-Threaded GLSL Shader Compilation, Vulkan Extensions
NVIDIA Publishes EGL External Platform Interface & Wayland Library
NVIDIA Quietly Updates Vulkan Driver Beta, New Vulkan Extensions
NVIDIA @ CES 2017 Livestream
Popular News
PulseAudio 10.0 Officially Released
Google Developers Working On Gaming Protocol For Wayland
Librecore: Aiming To Be A Better Libre Spin Of Coreboot
Text To Speech Goes In As A Tech Preview For Qt 5.8
Oracle Finally Confirms It's Canning Solaris 12
Solus Linux Working On A Flatpak-Based, Optimized Steam Runtime