Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 27 July 2017 at 06:04 AM EDT. 1 Comment

For fans of the 0 A.D. open-source ancient warfare game, its 22nd alpha release is now available.This real-time strategy game under the GPL has many updated with its Alpha 22 update. Many models have been redone, a new Capture the Relic game mode, 12 new maps, cinema path editing, a buddy system, new visualizations, new music, and other in-game improvements.

More details on 0 A.D. Alpha 22 via Play0AD.com