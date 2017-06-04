0 A.D. RTS Game Nearing A New Alpha Release For Summer 2017
4 June 2017
For those interested in the 0 A.D. open-source ancient warfare real-time strategy game, the next alpha release is in sight.

Nicolas Auvray, the new leader of the 0 A.D. project, has written a blog post covering recent work on this long-standing free software RTS game. Developers involved have been working on a number of code improvements, a new programming workflow has been started to help improve their processes for development, new unit meshes and new animations are among recent art work, and the stakeholders are working to figure out how to improve the game's gameplay/design

Auvray also mentioned a new alpha release of the game is near. Those wanting to learn more about the latest work can do so via play0ad.com.
