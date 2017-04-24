A Phoronix Premium reader recently requested some fresh boot time comparisons and power consumption numbers for Intel laptop hardware, so here are some numbers.

I haven't posted any mobile/laptop Linux benchmarks recently since my newest laptop at the moment is still based on Broadwell with having no Kabylake laptop at the moment. But for those curious about any power/boot changes for mature Intel Broadwell hardware on Linux, hopefully you find these numbers today interesting.

A Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon was used for testing with an Intel Core i7 5600U processor, 128GB Samsung SSD, 8GB DDR3 RAM, and HD Graphics 55000.

For this comparison were clean installs tested of Ubuntu 16.04.1 LTS (16.04.2 was avoided due to its proximity in the hardware enablement stack to 16.10), Ubuntu 16.10 out-of-the-box, Ubuntu 16.10 with all available system updates, and then a clean install of Ubuntu 17.04. Various boot time and battery power consumption monitor tests were carried out using the Phoronix Test Suite automated benchmarking software.