Our latest Windows 10 Creator Update versus Linux benchmarking is taking a quick look at the Intel HD Graphics 630 Kabylake performance with Windows 10 on the latest Intel driver compared to Ubuntu 17.04 and Clear Linux.

Due to the capabilities of the HD Graphics 630, this comparison isn't as plentiful as the NVIDIA and AMD Radeon results published this week. Check out those interesting Windows vs. Linux gaming comparisons if you haven't done so already. With this article are a few OpenGL test cases that run fine and fully-automated across both Windows and Linux using the Phoronix Test Suite.

The same Intel Core i7 7700K system with HD Graphics 630 was used for the entire benchmarking process. The Intel Windows 10 driver in use was v21.20.16.4627. Intel's Clear Linux as of testing was using the Linux 4.10 kernel with Mesa 17.1-dev. Ubuntu 17.04 ships with Linux 4.10 and Mesa 17.0.3. An additional Ubuntu 17.04 run was carried out when upgrading to Linux 4.11 Git and Mesa 17.2-dev via the Padoka PPA.