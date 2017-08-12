The Radeon RX Vega Makes A Nod To Linux

This week I ended up receiving the Radeon RX Vega 56 and Radeon RX Vega 64 from AMD. While the embargo on performance figures for the Radeon RX Vega series doesn't expire until Monday, the embargo expires this morning for "unboxing" these consumer Vega cards. I don't quite get those interested in the unboxing hype, but the Radeon RX Vega 64 box did get me smiling (aside from the card itself) for a small gesture.

AMD sent out the press the Radeon RX Vega 64 in a special box... Of course, it's catered to YouTube kiddies and those who get excited about the bling included with the product rather than just the product itself.

Inside this "Limited Edition" box for the Radeon RX Vega 64 was a crystal square with the Vega logo portrayed inside... Some reviewers reportedly received their RX Vega with a Radeon Holocube, which appears to just be a small device to flash some lights if a driver update is available and the like. Well, it won't work under Linux anyways, so at least now I got a nice Vega glass paperweight. It's unlikely any of the actual retail Vega cards will be coming with such extras.

There was also a Vega chip included with the box... Obviously non-working. 12.5 billion transistors within. New coaster anyone?

There were also stickers...

And a Radeon RX Vega wristband. But most excitingly is obviously the graphics card itself. Meet the Radeon RX Vega 64 8GB in its reference design: