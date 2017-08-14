More Benchmarks Showing How Gallium3D With RX Vega Smacks AMDGPU-PRO's OpenGL Proprietary Driver
Written by Michael Larabel in Display Drivers on 14 August 2017. Page 1 of 6. 15 Comments

Of the many interesting findings from this morning's AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 / 64 Linux review was how the open-source AMDGPU+RadeonSI driver stack with OpenGL actually outperforms AMDGPU-PRO driver, the hybrid Radeon Linux driver relying upon AMD's closed-source OpenGL driver that's also shared with the Windows OpenGL driver. Here are more benchmarks of the RX Vega 56 and RX Vega 64 showing the margins by which AMDGPU+RadeonSI can outperform AMDGPU-PRO.

This evening I finished up running some more tests of AMDGPU-PRO 17.30 with its launch-day driver on Ubuntu 16.04.3 LTS. Compared was then the current "pure open-source" results via the amd-staging-4.12 kernel with Mesa 17.3 + LLVM 6 SVN from the Padoka PPA. The Mesa/LLVM build is slightly newer by a few days as well compared to the testing in the Radeon RX Vega Linux review.


Cheers to AMD's Linux developers for such an open-source accomplishment that's never been seen before with such open-source support at-launch for a new GPU architecture.

Both the RX Vega 56 and RX Vega 64 were tested on these two AMD Linux graphics driver stacks. A variety of OpenCL benchmarks were run via the Phoronix Test Suite, including some new/different tests to the launch day review. When the RADV Vulkan driver matures for Vega, there will be a similar open vs. closed comparison on that front too.

Anyhow, for those wanting to see the open-source Radeon driver whoop the hybrid proprietary driver, which just a few years ago many thought would be impossible, continue reading... And, yes, both drivers support OpenGL 4.5 and there were no real rendering issues spotted unless otherwise noted.


15 Comments

Related Articles
How To Setup Your Linux System For The Radeon RX Vega
16-Way GPU OpenCL Showdown With Radeon ROCm, NVIDIA 384 On Linux
Ahead Of Radeon RX Vega, AMDGPU+RadeonSI Is Offering The Most Competitive Performance Yet Against NVIDIA On Linux
The New Features Of Mesa 17.2
AMDGPU-PRO 17.30 vs. Linux 4.13 + Mesa Git RadeonSI Benchmarks
Trending Linux News
Feral Interactive Wants To Know What Linux Game Ports You'd Like Next
VkNeo: Open-Source Doom 3 Now Has A Vulkan Renderer
A Number Of Fedora 27 Features Get Pushed Back To Fedora 28
Some More Radeon Vega Frontier Edition Linux ROCm OpenCL Benchmarks
Linux's New Mouse Configuration Utility Is Getting Some Spit 'n Polish