If you are looking for a low-cost NVMe M.2 SSD, the Toshiba XG3 is moderately priced and offers decent performance under Linux.

The Toshiba XG3 isn't a particularly new NVMe SSD, but recently when finding an online deal for having the 128GB NVMe M.2 drive for less than $60 USD, I picked it up for one of my test systems and thus ran some benchmarks on it when it first arrived.

The Toshiba XG3 THNSN5128GPU7 supports NVMe 1.1b, makes use of MLC memory, supports sequential reads up to 2516MB/s and sequential writes up to 1572MB/s. The MTBF is 1,500,000 hours.

I compared the EXT4 Linux performance of the XG3 128GB drive to a few other recently tested drives including the ADATA SU800 128GB SATA 3.0 SSD, DREVO X1 60GB SATA 3.0 SSD, Crucial MX500 525GB SATA 3.0 SSD, Corsair MP500 240GB NVMe M.2 SSD, an Intel Optane 16GB acting as a bare SSD, and Samsung 950 PRO 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD. Also tossed in for reference is an older 1TB Western Digital SATA 3.0 HDD, the WD10EZRX-00A. All tests were done on the Linux 4.12 kernel with Ubuntu 17.04 x86_64.