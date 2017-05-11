Benchmarking The New RadeonSI/Gallium3D Threaded Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Display Drivers on 11 May 2017. Page 1 of 4.

Last night well known AMD Mesa developer Marek Olsak released a new patch series threading Gallium3D's pipe_context and initially is suitable for the RadeonSI driver. Given the performance gains he mentioned in the patch series, I was anxious to try out this new Gallium3D threading capability.

For your viewing pleasure today are some benchmarks I did of Mesa 12.1-dev Git as of this morning built against LLVM 4.0 SVN and then the tests carried out again after applying these 13 patches for Gallium threading. The kernel in-use was the Linux 4.12 Git kernel as of yesterday.

For this initial Gallium threading comparison the tests were done on a Radeon RX 580 and R9 Fury. All of these OpenGL tests were done in a fully-automated and reproducible manner using the Phoronix Test Suite.


