In needing to make more room for Ryzen/Epyc/ThreadRipper and Core-X Series, the StarTech 12U rack was the latest investment. This 12U rack can, fortunately, fit quite comfortable under my custom-made desk.

My first time using StarTech products was when buying the StarTech 42U rack cabinet, which I'm now up to four of these 42U racks in our benchmark/server room. While in my office area I have been using the StarTech 25U rack and is now complemented by its baby brother, the StarTech 12U rack.

The StarTech 12U open frame 4-post rack is constructed just like the 25U and 42U racks I have been using and its assembly is the same way: assembly is a breeze and the rack is very durable. Similarly, the rack comes with heavy-duty casters and levelers.

The StarTech 12U rack is rated for a static load of up to 1200lbs. The weight of the rack itself is 37lbs.

This rack measures in at 28 inches x 23.6 inches x 26.1 inches. Fortunately, the rack fits perfectly under my hand-built L-shaped desk made of butcherblock and galvanized steel pipes.


