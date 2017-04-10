Last week when posting an eight-way BSD/Linux OS comparison there were a few premium members who requested seeing Solus results side-by-side. For those interested, here are some fresh benchmarks of this promising Linux distribution.

So for some Monday benchmark viewing pleasure are results of Solus Linux compared to Antergos, Clear Linux, Scientific Linux 7, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, and Ubuntu 17.04 daily.

Each operating system was compared out-of-the-box following a fresh install. All tests happened on the same Intel Core i7 6800K + MSI X99A WORKSTATION + 16GB DDR4 + Samsung 850 EVO 120GB SSD + GeForce GTX TITAN X configuration.

Solus Linux at the moment up to the Linux 4.9 kernel, GCC 6.3, Mesa 17.0.1, and other modern components along with its Budgie desktop.

All of these benchmarks were done in a fully-automated and reproducible manner using the open-source Phoronix Test Suite benchmarking software.