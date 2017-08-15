Ryzen 3 Linux Gaming Benchmarks: NVIDIA vs. AMD Radeon
This week I posted some fresh OpenGL vs. Vulkan benchmarks on the AMD Ryzen 3 while for this weekend article are some more Linux gaming benchmarks from the budget-friendly Ryzen 3 1200 and Ryzen 3 1300X processors.

On the Ryzen 3 1200 and Ryzen 3 1300X, NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1050 and GTX 1060 graphics cards were tested while on the Radeon side was the RX 560 and RX 480 graphics cards. The NVIDIA driver release used was the 384.59 driver while on the Radeon side was Linux 4.13 AMDGPU DRM plus Mesa 17.3-dev Git built against LLVM 6.0 SVN using the Padoka PPA.

As a reminder, the Ryzen 3 1200 is a quad-core CPU costing about $110 USD with a 3.1GHz base frequency and 3.4GHz turbo. The Ryzen 3 1300X has a 3.5GHz base frequency and 3.7GHz turbo frequency while costing about $130 USD.

These four graphics cards on the two processors were tested with a variety of OpenGL Linux games using the Phoronix Test Suite.


