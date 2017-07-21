Linux Full Disk Encryption Performance With AMD Ryzen 5 + SATA 3.0 SSD
Honoring another request of a Phoronix Premium supporter is looking at the performance impact of full-disk encryption using LUKS when using an AMD Ryzen processor. For this round of testing I used an AMD Ryzen 5 1400 running Fedora 26 and backed by an Intel 545s 512GB SATA 3.0 SSD.

Similar to our past disk encryption benchmarks, a clean install of Fedora Linux (26, with Linux 4.11) was done without any encryption and then again when opting for the full-disk encryption setup via the Anaconda installer. EXT4 was the file-system in use with its default mount options and no other changes were made between the installations or during the benchmarking process.

A variety of I/O focused benchmarks were run via the Phoronix Test Suite benchmarking software. In addition, the Phoronix Test Suite was monitoring the CPU usage during the benchmarking process on each run (simply be setting the MONITOR=cpu.usage environment variable prior to running the Phoronix Test Suite).


