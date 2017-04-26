Last week I posted initial Radeon RX 580 Linux benchmarks and even AMDGPU overclocking results. That initial testing of this "Polaris Evolved" hardware was done with the fully-open Radeon driver stack that most Linux enthusiasts/gamers use these days. The AMDGPU-PRO driver wasn't tested for those initial articles as it seems to have a diminishing user-base and largely focused for workstation users. But for those wondering how AMDGPU-PRO runs with the Radeon RX 580, here are some comparison results to DRM-Next code for Linux 4.12 and Mesa 17.2-dev.

For this testing the AMDGPU-PRO with RX 500 series support, which is based on the 17.10 release stream, was compared to the DRM-Next Git kernel (the DRM feature code queued for Linux 4.12) as of this week when using Mesa 17.2-dev built against LLVM 5.0 SVN via the Padoka PPA. Additionally, there was another open-source run done using the default Ubuntu 16.04.2 LTS graphics stack: Linux 4.8 and Mesa 12.0. The same MSI Radeon RX 580 8GB graphics card was used throughout all of the benchmarking process on the Core i7 7700K + MSI Z270A-PRO + Samsung 950 PRO NVMe 256GB SSD box.

A variety of OpenGL benchmarks were run via the open-source Phoronix Test Suite software for those interested in running their own fully-automated, side-by-side performance comparison tests.