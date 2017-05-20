Given the RadeonSI/Gallium3D threaded pipe context work having landed earlier this week and there being other performance improvements with Linux 4.12 and Mesa 17.2-dev, here are some fresh benchmarks on an AMD Polaris card comparing this latest open-source graphics driver code as of this week compared to AMD's latest hybrid driver, AMDGPU-PRO 17.10.

Last week I delivered some fresh RADV vs. AMDGPU-PRO Vulkan results while this article is mostly focused on the latest OpenGL improvements to RadeonSI/Gallium3D around the threading work by Marek and other improvements. AMDGPU-PRO 17.10 on Ubuntu 16.04.2 LTS was the latest release tested of the public hybrid driver. On the open-source side, Ubuntu 16.04.2 LTS was upgraded to the Linux 4.12 Git kernel as of 17 May and the Mesa 17.2-dev stack via the Padoka PPA built against LLVM 5.0 SVN.

Throughout testing a Sapphire Radeon RX 470 graphics card was used for this newest graphics driver benchmark comparison. Testing was done on the Intel Xeon E3-1280 v5 system with MSI C236A WORKSTATION motherboard, 16GB of DDR4 system memory, and 256GB Toshiba RD400 NVMe SSD.

