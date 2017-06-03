6-Way RadeonSI OpenGL vs. RADV Vulkan Comparison
Written by Michael Larabel in Display Drivers on 3 June 2017. Page 1 of 3. 8 Comments

Our latest featured article this week in the lead-up to Phoronix's 13th birthday is a new OpenGL RadeonSI vs. Vulkan RADV driver comparison with six different Radeon graphics cards. This also features some older hardware tested making use of the experimental AMDGPU DRM driver, which is needed for RADV to work on more of the GCN card line-up.

The cards featured in this latest Radeon Linux OpenGL vs. Vulkan driver comparison were the R9 285, R9 290, RX 460, RX 480, RX 580, and R9 Fury. Attempted to be tested were also the Radeon HD 7950 and R7 370 graphics cards when using the AMDGPU DRM driver with Linux 4.12, which reported fine from vulkaninfo, but both cards resulted in hangs when trying to make use of the Vulkan Linux games. AMDGPU+RadeonSI OpenGL workloads had ran fine with these cards, so something is still funky for RADV with some of these older GCN cards. Also, the Radeon RX 560 had stability issues with RADV so it was dropped from the testing process.

The six tested cards could pass all of the OpenGL/Vulkan tests, with the exception of the RX 460 crashing with Vulkan on Serious Sam Fusion 2017. The test cases included Dota 2, Mad Max, and Serious Sam Fusion 2017. The Linux 4.12 Git kernel was used along with Mesa 17.2-dev built against LLVM 5.0 SVN via the Padoka PPA as the graphics stack.

All of these OpenGL vs. Vulkan tests were run via the Phoronix Test Suite. If you enjoy all these Linux benchmarks, consider joining the premium program during out discounted birthday deal.


8 Comments

Related Articles
12-Way RadeonSI OpenGL Comparison vs. NVIDIA On Ubuntu Linux
NVIDIA vs. Radeon VDPAU Mesa 17.2 Video Decode Performance
AMDGPU-PRO 17.10 vs. Linux 4.12 + Mesa 17.2-dev Git
Radeon's ROCm 1.5 OpenCL Support Is Working Out Better
Linux 4.12 + Mesa 17.2-dev Yields Noticeable Advantages For Radeon Gamers On Ubuntu 17.04
Trending Linux News
Valve Eyeing "Exclusive GPU Access" To Boost SteamVR Linux Performance
Some Ryzen Linux Users Are Facing Issues With Heavy Compilation Loads
AMD EPYC Launching 20 June, Are You Interested?
Xfce 4.14 Continues Getting Closer With Its GTK3 Port
Mesa Will Not Be Dropping Its Older GPU Drivers