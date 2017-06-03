Our latest featured article this week in the lead-up to Phoronix's 13th birthday is a new OpenGL RadeonSI vs. Vulkan RADV driver comparison with six different Radeon graphics cards. This also features some older hardware tested making use of the experimental AMDGPU DRM driver, which is needed for RADV to work on more of the GCN card line-up.

The cards featured in this latest Radeon Linux OpenGL vs. Vulkan driver comparison were the R9 285, R9 290, RX 460, RX 480, RX 580, and R9 Fury. Attempted to be tested were also the Radeon HD 7950 and R7 370 graphics cards when using the AMDGPU DRM driver with Linux 4.12, which reported fine from vulkaninfo, but both cards resulted in hangs when trying to make use of the Vulkan Linux games. AMDGPU+RadeonSI OpenGL workloads had ran fine with these cards, so something is still funky for RADV with some of these older GCN cards. Also, the Radeon RX 560 had stability issues with RADV so it was dropped from the testing process.

The six tested cards could pass all of the OpenGL/Vulkan tests, with the exception of the RX 460 crashing with Vulkan on Serious Sam Fusion 2017. The test cases included Dota 2, Mad Max, and Serious Sam Fusion 2017. The Linux 4.12 Git kernel was used along with Mesa 17.2-dev built against LLVM 5.0 SVN via the Padoka PPA as the graphics stack.

All of these OpenGL vs. Vulkan tests were run via the Phoronix Test Suite.