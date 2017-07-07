Windows 10 Radeon Software vs. Ubuntu 17.04 + Linux 4.12 + Mesa 17.2-dev
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 7 July 2017. Page 1 of 5. 14 Comments

With having carried out a new Windows 10 install this week for the latest Windows 10 WSL / VirtualBox benchmarking, I used this as a fresh opportunity for some new Windows 10 vs. Ubuntu Linux benchmark figures.

From the Windows 10 Pro x64 installation I ran some tests using a Radeon R9 Fury graphics card with Radeon Software Crimson ReLive 17.6.2. I then ran the same benchmarks on Ubuntu 17.04. The Ubuntu tests were done with a stock install (Linux 4.10 + Mesa 17.0.3) and then again when upgrading to the newly-released Linux 4.12.0 stable plus Mesa 17.2-dev + LLVM 5.0 SVN via the Padoka PPA.

During the benchmarking process the same system was used for benchmarking consisting of the Intel Core i9 7900X SkylakeX-, 240GB Corsair Force MP500 NVMe SSD, MSI X299 SLI PLUS motherboard, 4 x 4GB DDR4-3200 memory, and the Radeon R9 Fury graphics card.

The tests consisted of both cross-platform automated tests via the Phoronix Test Suite as well as some manually facilitated tests via Steam. This is a smaller comparison than usual but still provides a fresh look at the Windows vs. Linux Radeon driver gaming performance.


14 Comments

Related Articles
Vulkan vs. OpenGL Linux Game CPU Core Scaling
P-State/CPUFreq Governor Tests With Linux 4.12 For OpenGL/Vulkan Games
Serious Sam 3 - BFE: OpenGL vs. Vulkan With Fusion 2017 Update
Vulkan vs. OpenGL On Linux With Core i5, Core i7, Ryzen 7
18-Way NVIDIA/AMD Linux Performance For Dawn Of War III
Trending Linux News
Rapid Photo Downloader For Linux Switches From GTK To Qt
Linux 4.13 Adding Write Hints To Allow For Better NVMe Performance
Heavy Staging Updates Submitted For Linux 4.13: 500+ Patches
Btrfs In Linux 4.13 Brings Statx Support, Other Improvements
RADV Vulkan Driver Now Exposes INT64 Support