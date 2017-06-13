PCI Express 1.0 vs. 2.0 vs. 3.0 Performance With NVIDIA/Radeon Graphics On Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Graphics Cards on 13 June 2017. Page 1 of 3. 17 Comments

Following last week's news about PCI Express 4.0 and 5.0, a Phoronix Premium member had requested some graphics card benchmarks when comparing PCI Express 1.0 vs. 2.0 vs. 3.0 performance under Linux.

With the MSI Z270-A PRO motherboard used for testing, the PCI-E version/generation could be controlled from the BIOS as the max link speed. So each time the different value was set followed by running the benchmarks. The AMD Radeon graphics were done with an R9 Fury on the AMDGPU-PRO 17.10 driver stack. The NVIDIA tests were done with the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti running the NVIDIA 381.22 binary driver. Ubuntu 16.04 LTS was used as the platform during testing.

No other changes were made to the system besides setting the PCI Express level and the appropriate graphics card. All of these graphics tests were carried out using the open-source Phoronix Test Suite benchmarking software.


17 Comments

Related Articles
15-Way NVIDIA/AMD OpenCL GPU Linux Benchmarks Of Ethereum Ethminer
51 GPUs Tested, From The Radeon HD 2900XT To RX 580 & R9 Fury: Testing The 2017 Linux Driver Stack
21-Way NVIDIA Fermi/Kepler/Maxwell/Pascal OpenCL GPU Comparison
28-Way NVIDIA GeForce GPU Comparison On Ubuntu: From GeForce 8 To GeForce 1080
MSI GeForce GT 1030: A $70 Passively-Cooled Graphics Card, Decent With OpenGL/Vulkan/OpenCL/VDPAU
Trending Linux News
PCI Express 4.0 Is Ready, PCI Express 5.0 In 2019
More AMDGPU DC Patches Posted As It Looks Unlikely It Will Land For Linux 4.13
Chrome 61 Progresses With WebUSB API & More
NVIDIA Releases New Public Vulkan Beta Driver, Includes 4 New Extensions
FreeBSD 11.1 Beta Now Available