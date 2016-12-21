Blender & Darktable OpenCL Benchmarks On 13 NVIDIA GPUs

As some more end-of-the-year Linux benchmarks, here are OpenCL Darktable and Blender benchmarks when testing on thirteen different NVIDIA GeForce graphics cards.

For those into Blender modeling or Darktable for your RAW photography workflow, hopefully you find these latest OpenCL benchmarks interesting. The NVIDIA 375.26 Linux driver was used for benchmarking. The cards tested based upon what I had available included the GTX 680, GTX 760, GTX 780 Ti, GTX 950, GTX 960, GTX 970, GTX 980, GTX 980 Ti, GTX 1050, GTX 1050 Ti, GTX 1060, GTX 1070, and GTX 1080. The tests in this article are just on the NVIDIA side with having no new AMDGPU-PRO release available for testing since my last 16.50 comparison and the open-source stack still leaving a lot to be desired and not yet trying out the brand new ROCm release, but I plan to work on benchmarks of that over Christmas if the stack holds up.

All of these Blender and Darktable OpenCL benchmarks were carried out in a fully-automated manner with the open-source Phoronix Test Suite benchmarking software.

