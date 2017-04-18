NVIDIA 381 Linux Beta vs. Linux 4.11 / Mesa 17.1 Radeon Comparison
For those wondering how the bleeding-edge open-source Radeon driver stack is comparing to the latest NVIDIA closed-source binary blob, here are some fresh benchmarks on many different cards. Tested is the new NVIDIA 381.09 binary driver with different Maxwell/Pascal GPUs alongside various AMD GCN card tests using the Linux 4.11 Git kernel and Mesa 17.1-dev Git.

Besides doing this out of curiosity for the NVIDIA vs. AMD latest Linux driver metrics, this testing is also building up for tomorrow's Radeon RX 580 Linux testing. All tests happened on the same Intel Core i7 7700K system running Ubuntu 17.04 x86_64.

All benchmarks were carried out in a fully-automated and reproducible manner using the Phoronix Test Suite with different OpenGL/Vulkan gaming tests.

The line-up of cards I had available for testing included:

- Radeon HD 7950
- Radeon R7 260X
- Radeon R9 270X
- Radeon R9 285
- Radeon R9 290
- Radeon R7 370
- Radeon RX 460
- Radeon RX 480
- Radeon R9 Fury
- GeForce GTX 960
- GeForce GTX 970
- GeForce GTX 980
- GeForce GTX 980 Ti
- GeForce GTX 1050
- GeForce GTX 1050 Ti
- GeForce GTX 1060
- GeForce GTX 1070
- GeForce GTX 1080
- GeForce GTX 1080 Ti


