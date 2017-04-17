With the Mesa 17.1 branching now having happened plus in prepping for Radeon RX 500 series Linux graphics benchmarks this week, for your viewing pleasure now are tests on nine different AMD GCN GPUs under a range of Linux gaming tests when using the 4.11 kernel and Mesa 17.1 Git trees. NVIDIA comparison results will follow plus planned RX 560/580 Linux benchmarks.

For the Linux benchmark numbers to look at tonight are for the Radeon HD 7950, R7 260X, R9 270X, R9 285, R9 290, R7 370, RX 460, RX 480, and R9 Fury. The selection of cards was based upon the available AMD GCN cards I had handy for testing. Stay tuned for the NVIDIA and Polaris RX 500 numbers in the days ahead.

All tests were done using a Linux 4.11 and Mesa 17.1-dev Git snapshot as of this past weekend atop Ubuntu 17.04 with X.Org Server 1.19.3. All benchmarks were automated using the Phoronix Test Suite.