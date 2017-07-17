With Mesa 17.2 due to be branched by the end of the week and thus place this quarterly update to Mesa under a feature freeze, here are some fresh benchmarks of the AMD RadeonSI OpenGL driver on 17.2-dev compared to v17.1.4 stable as well as a few RADV Vulkan benchmarks too.

More benchmarks of Mesa 17.2 will come as its official release nears in August while for this article is a current look at Mesa 17.1.4 vs. Mesa 17.2-dev (with LLVM 5.0 AMDGPU) when testing off the Linux 4.12 kernel. For this latest Mesa Git benchmarking, the Radeon R9 Fury and RX 580 graphics cards were used.

All of these OpenGL/Vulkan Linux gaming benchmarks for this article were run in a fully-automated and reproducible manner using the open-source Phoronix Test Suite. Tests were done on Ubuntu 17.04 x86_64 and the Mesa Git state was as of this past weekend.