RadeonSI Polaris: Mesa 12.0 vs. 13.0 vs. 17.0 vs. 17.1 Git
Written by Michael Larabel in Display Drivers on 16 April 2017. Page 1 of 4.

With Mesa 17.1 branching this weekend I figured it would be a fun Easter running benchmarks of Mesa Git compared to previous branches with a Radeon RX 470 Polaris graphics card. Here are these Mesa 17.1 benchmarks while other tests and on more GPUs is forthcoming.

Tested for this weekend comparison were Mesa 12.0.6, Mesa 13.0.6, Mesa 17.0.3, and Mesa 17.1-devel Git master as of Friday. Mesa 12.0/13.0 had to be built against LLVM 3.9.1 for compatibility while Mesa 17.0 and 17.1-dev were built with the LLVM 4.0 AMDGPU back-end. The Linux 4.10 kernel was used for testing atop Ubuntu 17.04 x86_64.

All of these OpenGL benchmarks for this comparison were done using the Phoronix Test Suite benchmarking software. RADV Vulkan tests coming in a follow-up article.


