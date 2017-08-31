With having the Apple MacBook Air out for the Razer Blade Stealth Linux testing comparison, I decided to see how the latest releases of macOS Sierra and Ubuntu 17.04 Zesty Zapus were competing.

For your viewing pleasure this morning are some straight-forward benchmarks of this Haswell-era MacBook Air with Intel COre i5 4250U, 4GB RAM, 120GB Apple SSD, and Haswell Mobile HD 5000 Graphics when comparing the Ubuntu Linux and macOS performance. MacOS 10.12.6 was tested and a fresh install of Ubuntu 17.04.

Each operating system was tested with its default file-system, compiler, and other packages for each platform as intended by the software vendor. The macOS and Linux benchmarks were carried out in a fully-automated manner using the Phoronix Test Suite. Due to my limited access to Apple hardware, this is just a basic and quick comparison.