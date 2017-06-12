Last week I posted some fresh macOS vs. Linux Intel OpenGL benchmarks while for those curious about the CPU performance, here are some additional benchmarks from that Mac Mini system.

Like the OpenGL graphics tests, these CPU-focused Mac benchmarks were done from the Mac Mini with Core i5 4278U Haswell CPU, 8GB RAM, 1TB Apple HDD, and Intel integrated graphics. MacOS 10.12.5 was tested with its Xcode 8.3.3 Clang-based compiler stack and other stock packages.

Ubuntu 17.04 x86_64 was tested with its default package-set including the Linux 4.10 kernel and GCC 6.3.0. Intel's performance-oriented Clear Linux was also tested with its stock packages including Linux 4.11, Mesa 17.2-dev, and GCC 7.1.1. Both Linux distributions were using EXT4 while macOS 10.12 still defaults to HFS+.

A variety of macOS vs. Linux benchmarks were run in a fully-automated manner using the open-source Phoronix Test Suite benchmarking software.