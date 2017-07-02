Linux 4.12 I/O Scheduler Tests With A HDD & SSD
Earlier in the Linux 4.12 cycle I delivered a number of I/O scheduler benchmarks from a solid-state drive while for this article are some fresh I/O scheduler tests using a slower SSD as well as a conventional HDD. Schedulers tested were CFQ, Noop, deadline, MQ None, MQ Kyber, MQ BFQ, and MQ Deadline.

The SSD tested was a 128GB ADATA SU800 SATA 3.0 SSD. The hard drive used for testing was a 1TB Western Digital (WD10EZRX-00A) Green SATA 3.0 HDD with 64MB cache. The I/O schedulers were tested on a Linux 4.12 Git kernel on Ubuntu 17.04 x86_64. An EXT4 file-system was used on each drive with the stock mount options. The only changes made during the benchmarking process was changing the I/O scheduler in use.

All of these Linux I/O benchmarks were carried out in a fully-automated and reproducible manner using the open-source Phoronix Test Suite benchmarking software.


