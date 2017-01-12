At the end of December I posted a number of Linux workstation/server distribution benchmarks while this article has the results from the more desktop-focused (non-graphics) Linux distribution benchmarks. Up for benchmarking off a Skylake NUC in this article was Antergos, Fedora 25, Ubuntu 16.10, openSUSE Tumbleweed, Debian 9 Testing, and Intel's Clear Linux.

The particular versions tested were Antergos 16.11-ISO-Rolling, Fedora 25, Ubuntu 16.10, an additional run of Ubuntu 16.10 but with upgraded to Linux 4.10 Git, openSUSE Tumbleweed 20161226, Debian 9 Testing, and Clear Linux 12450.

The same Intel Skylake NUC (NUC6i7KYB) was used for testing with its Intel Core i7 6770HQ (3.5GHz turbo, 2.6GHz base), 32GB of DDR4 memory, and Samsung 950 PRO 512GB NVMe SSD. Each Linux distribution was tested out-of-the-box. System component details mentioned in the chart. All benchmarks were facilitated in a fully-automated and reproducible manner using the open-source Phoronix Test Suite benchmarking software.