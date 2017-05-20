Btrfs / EXT4 / F2FS / XFS Benchmarks On The Linux 4.12 Kernel
Given the big changes of the Linux 4.12 kernel and a lot of that being block/file-system-related work, here are some fresh benchmarks of the Btrfs, EXT4, F2FS, and XFS file-systems compared to their performance on past kernel releases when using a solid-state drive.

This article includes benchmarks of Btrfs/EXT4/F2FS/XFS on a single SSD (Toshiba TR-150 120GB) when comparing these file-systems and testing the each of them on 4.10, 4.11, and then Linux 4.12-rc1 Git from a few days back. During all of the testing the stock mount options for each of the file-systems were used with the default CFQ I/O scheduler.

All of these Linux file-system tests were carried out in a fully-automated and reproducible manner using the open-source Phoronix Test Suite benchmarking software. More Linux 4.12 disk/storage tests, including some fresh RAID benchmarks, will be coming shortly.


