With the Linux 4.11 kernel potentially being released as soon as today, here are some fresh benchmarks of Btrfs / EXT4 / F2FS / XFS on a solid-state drive and comparing the performance of 4.11 Git back to Linux 4.9 and 4.10.

For those wondering if the block/file-system changes of Linux 4.11 have any impact on EXT4/F2FS/XFS/Btrfs for common I/O workloads or how these file-systems are comparing on this latest kernel, here are some benchmarks.

Linux 4.9, 4.10, and 4.11 Git were tested with these four file-systems. The stock mount options for each file-system was used each time. The SSD used for all of the benchmarking was a single Toshiba TR-150 SATA 3.0 SSD. All of the disk benchmarks were carried out in a fully-automated and reproducible manner using the Phoronix Test Suite.