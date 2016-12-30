Given all the changes with the Linux 4.10 kernel, including a fair amount of work on file-systems and block / I/O code, here are some fresh benchmarks of the EXT4, F2FS, Btrfs, and XFS file-systems atop a solid-state drive when comparing the early post-RC1 Linux 4.10 kernel benchmarks to that of the 4.6/4.7/4.8/4.9 stable kernels.

For those curious about file-system performance expectations for Linux 4.10 after reading our feature overview or after seeing our recent 4.6/4.7/4.8/4.9 kernel comparison with EXT4/F2FS/Btrfs/XFS, here are fresh results with the Linux 4.10 Git code as of 28 December. All tests were done on the same Intel Core i7 6800K system with Ubuntu 16.10 x86_64. Each file-system was tested on a Toshiba TR150 SATA 3.0 SSD.

All of these Linux file-system benchmarks were done in a fully-automated and reproducible manner using the open-source Phoronix Test Suite benchmarking software. Each file-system was cleanly formatted for the drive and tested with the default mount options.