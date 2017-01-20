For those curious about the current Kabylake graphics performance between Windows 10 and Linux, here are some OpenGL benchmark results under each operating system. Windows 10 Pro x64 was tested and the Linux distributions for comparison were Ubuntu 16.10, Clear Linux, Antergos, Fedora 25 Xfce, and openSUSE Tumbleweed.

Due to the speed of the HD Graphics 630 Kabylake, there were a limited number of tests that could be run for this comparison as well as those that have suitable test automation support under both Linux and Windows. This is a short comparison with much larger AMD Radeon and NVIDIA GeForce Windows 10 vs. Linux benchmarks coming in the next week or two.

I'm still finalizing the tests that will be run for the NVIDIA/AMD Windows 10 vs. Linux comparison for start-of-2017 drivers; if any Phoronix Premium members have any requests for those upcoming articles, please advise, for premium members I will also be including some of the games that don't otherwise meet our day-to-day test automation standards.

The same Intel Core i5 7600K + ASUS PRIME Z270-P + 2 x 8GB DDR4-2400MHz memory + Samsung 950 PRO 256GB NVMe SSD was used for testing. The i5-7600K has HD Graphics 630 that clocks up to 1150MHz. Ubuntu 16.10, Clear Linux, Antergos, Fedora 25 Xfce, openSUSE Tumbleweed, and Windows 10 Pro were all tested out-of-the-box for reproducibility and finding the settings used by most OS users. A secondary Ubuntu 16.10 run was also done when using the Linux 4.10 kernel and Mesa 17.0.

