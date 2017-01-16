Mesa Git Delivering Faster Intel Vulkan Performance, Closer To OpenGL Driver Speed
In addition to Nouveau Gallium3D seeing a performance boost last week, last week Intel's Vulkan driver also seen some interesting work around HiZ. Here are some fresh benchmarks showing recent performance improvements to the Intel "ANV" Mesa Vulkan driver plus some fresh OpenGL benchmarks too.

For this testing are results for a Core i5 6600K "Skylake" system with HD Graphics 530. Tests were done on Ubuntu 16.10 with the Linux 4.10 Git kernel. Being compared today was Mesa 13.0.3 stable, Mesa 13.1-dev Git from earlier this year, and then Mesa 17.0-dev Git (since being renamed from 13.1 to 17.0) from today. So there's a look at how the performance compares to the current stable series and then how the graphics performance has evolved in just the past two weeks. With the Mesa 17.0 branching expected at any time now, this is nearly what the Intel Skylake Mesa performance will look like for next month's Mesa 17.0.0 debut.

All of these Intel Linux OpenGL and Vulkan benchmarks were carried out in a fully-automated and reproducible manner using the open-source Phoronix Test Suite benchmarking software.


