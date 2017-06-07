In addition to having some fresh Radeon Linux vs. Windows GPU driver numbers as an added bonus as we celebrate Phoronix's 13th birthday this week are some fresh macOS vs. Linux OpenGL performance figures.

Unfortunately, it's not macOS vs. Windows vs. Linux Radeon performance figures due to lack of hardware, but this afternoon our focus shifts to the Intel graphics stack. Of the limited Apple hardware I have available, today's tests were done from an Intel Haswell Core i5 Mac Mini with i5-4278U CPU featuring Iris Graphics 5100, 8GB DDR3 memory, and 1TB HDD.

The Mac Mini was running the up-to-date macOS 10.12.5 with Xcode 8.3.3. Ubuntu 17.04 was tested in its stock configuration (Linux 4.10 + Mesa 17.0.3) as well as with the Linux 4.12 Git kernel and Mesa 17.2-dev for the very latest open-source driver code. Lastly, Intel's Clear Linux was tested with Linux 4.11 and Mesa 17.2-dev as its stock configuration for this rolling-release platform. Each of the operating systems were cleanly installed and left at their default settings unless otherwise noted.