Intel Core i7 7820X Linux Benchmarks

While the June launch of Intel's X-Series processors took the attention with the top-end Core i9 7900X Skylake-X and Core i7 7740X Kabylake-X processors, coming in several hundred dollars less than the i9-7900X is the i7-7820X, which still packs a very hard punch. We have now received a Core i7 7820X for Linux testing at Phoronix and are beginning with a round of benchmarks on Ubuntu.

The Intel Core i7 7820X has eight physical cores plus Hyper Threading to yield 16 threads. These Skylake-X cores run at 3.6GHz with a turbo frequency of 4.3GHz and 4.5GHz for its Turbo Boost Max 3.0 frequency. The i7-7820X has an 11MB L3 cache, 140 Watt TDP, and supports DDR4-2666 memory in a quad-channel configuratiom without ECC. The price for the Core i7 7820X is roughly $600 USD. Like the i9-7900X, the i7-7820X has AVX-512 support alongside AVX2.

AMD's closest competition for the moment is the Ryzen 7 1800X that will go for $459 USD while having eight cores / 16 threads, 3.6GHz base frequency, 4.0GHz turbo, and 16MB L3 cache but with dual-channel DDR4 memory though a lower TDP at 95 Watts. As a reminder for the Core i9 7900X, this currently top-end X-Series processor for $999 USD has ten cores, 20 threads, 3.3GHz base frequency, 4.3GHz turbo frequency, 4.5GHz turbo, 13.75MB L3 cache, quad-channel DDR4-2666, and 140 Watt TDP.

This initial Core i7 7820X Linux benchmarking was done with Ubuntu 17.04 x86_64 paired with the Linux 4.12 kernel and GCC 6.3 code compiler. The Core i7 7820X was being tested from the same platform as the i9-7900X: MSI X299 SLI PLUS motherboard, 4 x 4GB DDR4-3000MHz Corsair memory, and 240GB Corsair Force MP500 NVMe SSD. There are not gaming benchmarks in this article but there will be several follow-up articles looking at the i7-7820X under BSDs, Linux gaming, etc. This article is strictly looking at the Linux CPU performance under various workloads.

The comparison hardware tested included the:

1: AMD A10-7870K

2: AMD FX-8350

3: AMD FX-8370

4: AMD FX-8370E

5: AMD Ryzen 3 1200

6: AMD Ryzen 3 1300X

7: AMD Ryzen 5 1400

8: AMD Ryzen 7 1700

9: AMD Ryzen 7 1800X

10: Intel Pentium G4400

11: Intel Core i3 4130

12: Intel Core i3 7100

13: Intel Core i5 2500K

14: Intel Core i5 4670

15: Intel Core i5 6500

16: Intel Core i5 6600K

17: Intel Core i5 7600K

18: Intel Core i7 3770K

19: Intel Core i7 4790K

20: Intel Core i7 4960X

21: Intel Core i7 5775C

22: Intel Core i7 5960X

23: Intel Core i7 6800K

24: Intel Core i7 7700K

25: Intel Core i7 7740X

26: Intel Core i7 7820X

27: Intel Core i9 7900X

Yes, it's quite a span of hardware tested from low to high-end based upon the systems in our benchmarking server room and what weren't busy with other tasks and could be re-tasked into a similar configuration for testing with the recent AMD and Intel CPU releases while more are on the way. All of these Linux CPU benchmarks were carried out in a fully-automated and reproducible manner using the open-source Phoronix Test Suite benchmarking software. Thanks to Intel for providing this review sample for Linux benchmarking.