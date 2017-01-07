With running fresh benchmarks on all of my Intel systems for comparison with my upcoming Kaby Lake desktop CPU Linux reviews, this weekend I have some fresh results of the past few generations of Intel hardware when looking at their HD/Iris Graphics performance when using the latest Linux driver code as of Linux 4.10 Git and Mesa 13.1-devel Git from this week.

While we mostly benchmark Skylake graphics on Linux these days and routinely the Broadwell Iris Graphics, it's been a while since delivering many comparison benchmarks going back to Haswell and Ivy Bridge. Thus ahead of the Kaby Lake reviews I figured I'd share these results by themselves. For comparison is also an AMD A10-7850K Kaveri APU with the same Linux 4.10 / Mesa 13.1-dev driver stack as the latest generation desktop APU I have from AMD.

The Intel hardware tested was the Core i7 3770K (Ivy Bridge), Core i7 4770K (Haswell), Core i7 4790K (Haswell), Core i7 5775C (Broadwell Iris Graphics), Core i5 6500 (Skylake), and Core i5 6600K (Skylake) based upon the CPUs I have available for testing. On each of these systems, Ubuntu 16.10 x86_64 was loaded followed by switching to Linux 4.10 Git and Mesa 13.1-devel from the Padoka PPA.

A variety of OpenGL benchmarks were run on this bleeding-edge open-source GPU driver stack followed by some fresh Vulkan benchmarks too later in this article. All of these benchmarks were facilitated in a fully-automated manner using the open-source Phoronix Test Suite benchmarking software.