Intel Core i7 7740X Preliminary Benchmarks On Linux

Now with the motherboards having arrived, we can move on to our Intel Core-X Linux benchmarking. Here is an initial look at the Intel Core i7 7740X Kabylake-X processor.

For those not yet well briefed on the Core-X series since the embargo expiry last week, the i7-7740X has four cores plus Hyper Threading. It has a 4.3GHz base frequency with 4.5GHz turbo frequency and an 8MB cache. The i7-7740X has a 112 Watt TDP, natively supports DDR4-2666 of dual-channel memory, and foregoes any integrated graphics.

The Core i7 7740X requires a new X299 motherboard featuring the LGA-2066 socket. For this initial Linux testing I am using the MSI X299 SLI PLUS while in the coming days will also be benchmarks from at least an ASUS PRIME X299-A. To no surprise, when using Ubuntu 17.04 and a recent Linux kernel release, the X299 chipset and Core i7 7740X were playing fine with Linux... In my hours of testing so far, everything has been panning out fine. There is also working CPU thermal monitoring support for the i7-7740X via the coretemp driver at least as of Linux 4.12.

I'll have plenty more X299 / Core-X series Linux information to share in the days ahead. Additionally, plenty of Core i9 7900X benchmark results.

For this initial testing of the Core i7 7740X on Linux I compared the performance to the following other systems:

- AMD FX-8350

- AMD Ryzen 7 1700

- AMD Ryzen 7 1800X

- Intel Core i5 7600K

- Intel Core i7 4790K

- Intel Core i7 4960X

- Intel Core i7 5775C

- Intel Core i7 5960X

- Intel Core i7 6800K

- Intel Core i7 7700K

- Intel Xeon E3-1280 v5

- Intel Xeon E5-1680 v3

- Intel Xeon E5-2687W v3

All of these systems were running Ubuntu 17.04 with the Linux 4.12 kernel. Due to differences in the storage and graphics cards, the tests in this article are focused solely on the CPU performance. Linux gaming tests and more are obviously still on the way along with performance-per-Watt metrics and more. The Intel Core i7 7740X was tested today with the MSI X299 SLI PLUS motherboard, 4 x 4GB Corsair DDR4-3000MHz memory, Corsair Force MP500 240GB NVMe SSD, Sapphire Radeon R9 Fury, and EVGA NEX 750G power supply.

These initial CPU Linux benchmarks were carried out via the Phoronix Test Suite. Keeping in mind these are our preliminary Linux benchmarks for the Core i7 7740X, continue on for these initial findings.