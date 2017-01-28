GCC 7.0 vs. LLVM Clang 4.0 Performance With Both Compiler Updates Coming Soon
Written by Michael Larabel in Software on 28 January 2017. Page 1 of 6. 10 Comments

LLVM Clang 4.0 is set to be released in February while GCC 7 will be released as stable in March~April. For those curious how both compilers are currently performing, here is our latest installment of GCC vs. LLVM Clang benchmarking on Linux x86_64.

From an Intel Core i7 6800K Broadwell-E box running Ubuntu 16.04, I just wrapped up fresh GCC and Clang C/C++ benchmarks. On the GCC side were 4.9.4, 5.4.0, 6.3.0, and 7.0.0 snapshot. On the LLVM Clang side was Clang 3.9.1 and Clang 4.0.0 SVN.

During the automated compiler benchmarking process, the same CFLAGS/CXXFLAGS were set of "-O3 -march=native." All of the benchmarks were carried out in a fully-automated and reproducible manner using the open-source Phoronix Test Suite benchmarking software.


10 Comments

Related Articles
GCC 7.0 vs. 6.3 vs. 5.4 vs. 4.9 Compiler Benchmarks On Linux x86_64
Happy New Year! That's A Wrap For 2016 With 3,336 New Articles + 248 Reviews/Featured Articles
NVIDIA vs. AMD OpenCL Linux Benchmarks With Darktable 2.2
Blender & Darktable OpenCL Benchmarks On 13 NVIDIA GPUs
GCC 6.2/7.0 vs. LLVM Clang 3.9/4.0 SVN Compiler Performance
Trending Linux News
Budgie Desktop To Begin Decoupling From GNOME, Will Use Qt
NetworkManager 1.6 Released
GNOME's Mutter Rolls Out New Monitor Configuration System
Wine 3.0 To Be The Next Major Stable Release, More Version Bumping Ahead
There's Now A KDE-Branded Laptop Running Neon With Plasma 5