Linux Workstation/Server Distribution Benchmarks For Winter 2016

The latest for your enjoyment of our year-end comparison articles and benchmarks is a fresh comparison of various workstation/enterprise/server oriented Linux distributions when looking at relevant workloads. Testing for this distribution comparison being done from a Core i7 6800K Broadwell-E system while a desktop-focused Linux desktop comparison for winter 2016 will be posted still before year's end.

For this workstation/server-oriented distribution benchmarking, tested for this comparison was Ubuntu 16.04, Ubuntu 16.10, CentOS 7 1611, openSUSE Leap 42.2, Debian GNU/Linux 6.8, and Intel Clear Linux 12210. The distributions used were basically those popular in enterprise environments while the EOY2016 Linux desktop distribution comparison will feature more of the common enthusiast/gamer distributions.

All of the tests for this article were done with an Intel Core i7 6800K + MSI X99A WORKSTATION + 16GB DDR4 + Samsung 850 EVO 128GB SATA 3.0 SSD + NVIDIA GeForce GTX TITAN X setup. Each system was cleanly installed with the given distribution for testing and best efforts to test each Linux distribution in an "out of the box" configuration for being able to reproduce our results and for being most comparable.

If you're new around here, the same hardware was used for testing, the illustrated differences on the system table just come down to how the software/drivers reported different components, such as the CPU scaling driver reporting e.g. boost vs. stock processor frequencies. All of these server/workstation/enterprise oriented tests were carried out in a fully-automated manner using the open-source Phoronix Test Suite benchmarking software.