For putting the AMD Ryzen 7 Linux performance in additional perspective and showing how various Amazon EC2 cloud instances compare to bare metal hardware, here are fresh benchmarks of many different Amazon EC2 instance types compared to various Linux systems in our lab. This comes down to a 29-way comparison of different cloud instances and bare metal systems.

It's been a while since last running any Amazon EC2 cloud benchmarks for publishing on Phoronix.com, but given the recent Ryzen launch and other factors, I figured it's time for a nice fresh comparison. So here's a fresh look at how Amazon's current-generation EC2 instances compare to Ryzen and other modern Intel/AMD Linux boxes.

All of the EC2 instances were running the Amazon Linux AMI 2017.03 and the tested instance types were t2.xlarge, t2.2xlarge, m4.large, m4.2xlarge, m4.4xlarge, m4.10xlarge, m4.16xlarge, c4.xlarge, c4.2xlarge, c4.large, c4.4xlarge, and c4.8xlarge. The screenshot included shows detail on these instance types and pricing.

The bare metal Linux systems we tested in our lab included Ryzen 7 1700, Ryzen 7 1800X, A10-7850K, FX-8150, FX-8370E, FX-8370, Core i7 990X, Core i5 4670, Core i7 4790K, Core i7 5775C, Core i7 5960X, Core i5 6600K, Core i7 6800K, Core i3 7100, Core i5 7600K, Core i7 7700K, Xeon E3-1245 v5.

With there being RAM/disk differences, take the results as you wish. Or thanks to the Phoronix Test Suite you can easily compare your own system(s) or cloud(s) to the results in this article. With the Phoronix Test Suite installed simply run phoronix-test-suite benchmark 1704225-TR-AMAZONEC235.