NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti: Windows 10 Creators Update vs. Ubuntu Linux Gaming
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 28 April 2017.

Earlier this week I posted some fresh AMD Radeon Windows vs. Linux gaming benchmarks using the newly-released Windows 10 Creator Update and Ubuntu 17.04. For your viewing pleasure today are some fresh NVIDIA Windows vs. Linux benchmarks using a high-end GeForce GTX 1080 Ti graphics card.

The GeForce GTX 1080 Ti on Windows 10 was running with the 381.65 driver as the latest release available. Under Ubuntu 17.04, the NVIDIA 381.09 beta driver was used as its latest available. The GTX 1080 Ti was running on our Intel Core i7 7700K test system with all of the same hardware throughout the Windows/Linux gaming tests.

The same gaming tests were run ranging from Deus Ex: Mankind Divided to GRID Autosport to Tomb Raider and Total War: WARHAMMER. There were also the other tests like the newly-released Unigine Superposition for additional perspective. All of the settings were maintained the same when running the games under Windows and Linux.

