I picked up a Corsair Force MP500 NVMe M.2 solid-state drive for one of the new test systems in the Phoronix lab and so I ran some benchmarks on this high-performance drive compared to a few other SSDs.

Curious about the Corsair NVMe SSD performance with not having reviewed a Corsair SSD in quite some time, I decided to run some benchmarks on this MP400 240GB model compared to some other SSDs I had available for testing this week: Samsung 950 PRO 256GB NVMe, Crucial MX500 525GB SATA 3.0 SSD, and an Intel Optane 16GB M.2 SSD acting as a standalone driver. This is to give some rough idea for the performance expectations of the Force MP500 under Linux.

All of the SSDs were formatted to EXT4 and tested using the Linux 4.12 Git kernel on Ubuntu 17.04 x86_64.

The Corsair MP500 240GB M.2 SSD is rated for max sequential reads up to 3,000MB/s, max sequential writes up to 2,400MB/s, max random reads of 250K IOPS, and max random writes of 210K IOPS.

I bought the Corsair MP500 240GB from Amazon.com where it retails for $135 USD. There is also the 120GB version for $85 USD and the 480GB version for $255. All of these Linux SSD benchmarks were carried out in a fully-automated and reproducible manner using the open-source Phoronix Test Suite.